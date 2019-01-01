Hype WilliamsMusic video director. Born 1970
Hype Williams
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1970
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9b825c18-b870-48d6-9577-e28f1180babd
Hype Williams Biography (Wikipedia)
Harold "Hype" Williams (born July 1970) is an American music video director, film director, film producer, and screenwriter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hype Williams Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist