Gregg Alexander
Gregg Alexander Biography (Wikipedia)
Gregg Alexander (born Gregory Aiuto; 4 May 1970) is an US singer/songwriter and producer, best known as the frontman of the New Radicals, who produced and co-wrote the international hit "You Get What You Give" in late 1998. Earlier in life he recorded two solo albums, Michigan Rain and Intoxifornication. He dissolved the New Radicals in 1999 to focus on production and songwriting work, winning a Grammy Award for the song "The Game of Love" in 2003. Later he co-penned songs for the film Begin Again, including "Lost Stars", which was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song.
Murder On The Dancefloor
Sophie Ellis‐Bextor
Murder On The Dancefloor
Murder On The Dancefloor
