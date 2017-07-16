Nova80s Dutch synth-pop group
Nova
Nova Biography (Wikipedia)
Nova was a Dutch electronic music band, who reached the number 1 position in the Dutch Top 40 in 1982 with the instrumental "Aurora".
Similar Artists
