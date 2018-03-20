TomatitoBorn 1958
Tomatito
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1958
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9b7e97d3-8653-4d28-8d67-cdfcfac372e4
Tomatito Biography (Wikipedia)
José Fernández Torres, known as Tomatito (born Almería, 1958), is a Spanish flamenco guitarist. Having started his career accompanying famed flamenco singer Camarón de la Isla (with Paco de Lucía), he has made a number of collaborative albums and six solo albums, two of which have won Latin Grammy Awards.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tomatito Tracks
Sort by
Spain
Chick Corea
Spain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhll.jpglink
Spain
Last played on
Manduka (Bulerias)
Tomatito
Manduka (Bulerias)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Manduka (Bulerias)
Last played on
Al Mariyya
Tomatito
Al Mariyya
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Al Mariyya
Last played on
Retmata Verde
Tomatito
Retmata Verde
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Retmata Verde
Last played on
Tomatito Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist