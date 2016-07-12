Frankie KennedyBorn 30 September 1955. Died 19 September 1994
Frankie Kennedy
1955-09-30
Frankie Kennedy Biography (Wikipedia)
Frankie Kennedy (30 September 1955 – 19 September 1994) was a flute and tin whistle player born in Belfast, Northern Ireland. He was also the co-founder of the band Altan, formed with his wife Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh. The popular Frankie Kennedy Winter Music School was founded in 1994 in his honour.
Frankie Kennedy Tracks
an peata sa chistineach
Frankie Kennedy
Last played on
MEILTI CHEAN DUBHRANN/CLOCH NA CEITHRE MHILE
Frankie Kennedy
MEILTI CHEAN DUBHRANN/CLOCH NA CEITHRE MHILE
MEILTI CHEAN DUBHRANN/CLOCH NA CEITHRE MHILE
Last played on
an peata sa chistineach
Last played on
