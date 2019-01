Spacek (also known as Spacek Sound System) is a British electronic music band. Its members are Steve Spacek (Real name Steve White), Ed Spacek, and Morgan Spacek. The group released its debut album, Curvatia in 2001, followed by 2003's Vintage Hi-Tech. Although primarily performing electronic music, the group also fuses elements of R&B, hip hop, trip hop, broken beat and soul into its anomalistic soundbed. Steve Spacek is brother to UK drum and bass artist DBridge.