Solvent is the stage name used by electronic producer and remixer Jason Amm (b. 1972; Zimbabwe). Although his music has been included in the electroclash movement (as his track "My Radio" appeared on Ghostly International's 2002 compilation album Disco Nouveau), many of Solvent's tracks fall under the intelligent dance music or electropop genres. Jason Amm's music is often associated with its strong influence from early 1980s artists such as Soft Cell and Depeche Mode, but the influence is much wider, spanning the last three decades.

With partner Gregory DeRocher (who records his own music using the pseudonym Lowfish), Amm owned and operated the Suction record label until its demise in 2008. This was partly because 12" records were no longer being manufactured in Canada, leading to costly imports from the USA.

Aside from tracks appearing on various-artists compilations, Amm has released several full-length albums using the Solvent moniker.