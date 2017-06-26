Diana Panton is a Canadian jazz vocalist. She won a Juno Award for Children's Album of the Year in 2017 for I Believe in Little Things and a 2015 Juno award for Vocal Jazz Album for RED. She received three nominations in the same category for her albums If the Moon Turns Green... in 2009, To Brazil with Love in 2012, and Christmas Kiss in 2013. I Believe in Little Things debuted at #8 on Billboard. Her first album, ...Yesterday Perhaps, and her third album, Pink, were awarded Silver Disc Awards by Japan's Jazz Critique Magazine.

Panton started her music career as a member of the Hamilton All Star Jazz Bands. After hearing her perform with this band, veteran multi-instrumentalist Don Thompson invited her to attend the Banff Centre, where he was a faculty member. This led to Thompson's collaboration on Panton's albums a decade later.

Panton holds a Master's degree in French literature from McMaster University and studied art at the Parsons School in Paris. She teaches French, art, and drama at Westdale Secondary School in Hamilton, Ontario.