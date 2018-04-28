Tyondai BraxtonBorn 26 October 1978
Tyondai Braxton
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqy3z.jpg
1978-10-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9b771025-f34d-4dbf-a313-c46495ef5505
Tyondai Braxton Biography (Wikipedia)
Tyondai Adaien Braxton (born October 26, 1978) is an American composer and musician. He has been writing and performing music under his own name and collaboratively under various group titles and collectives since the mid-1990s, including in the art rock group Battles from its formation in 2002 until his departure from the group in 2010. Raised in Connecticut and Northern California, Braxton studied composition at the Hartt School of the University of Hartford in West Hartford, Connecticut with Robert Carl, Ingram Marshall, and Ken Steen.
Tyondai Braxton Performances & Interviews
Tyondai Braxton Tracks
Telekinesis
Telekinesis
Telekinesis
Studio Mariacha
Studio Mariacha
Studio Mariacha
Tztztztzt Î Í Í Part 20 (feat. Tyondai Braxton & Sarah Magenheimer)
Tztztztzt Î Í Í Part 20 (feat. Tyondai Braxton & Sarah Magenheimer)
Tztztztzt Î Í Í Part 20 (feat. Tyondai Braxton & Sarah Magenheimer)
Oranged Out
Oranged Out
Oranged Out
Gracka
Gracka
Gracka
Hooper Delay
Hooper Delay
Hooper Delay
Rubric Remix
Rubric Remix
Rubric Remix
Arp Rec 1
Arp Rec 1
Arp Rec 1
Boids
Boids
Boids
Outpost
Outpost
Outpost
Amlochley
Amlochley
Amlochley
K2
K2
K2
Platinum Rows
Platinum Rows
HIVE (Live at the Guggenheim, New York)
HIVE (Live at the Guggenheim, New York)
The Duck And The Butcher
The Duck And The Butcher
The Duck And The Butcher
Opening Bell
Opening Bell
Opening Bell
Uffe's Woodshop
Uffe's Woodshop
Uffe's Woodshop
J City
J City
J City
Tyondai Braxton Links
