Tyondai Adaien Braxton (born October 26, 1978) is an American composer and musician. He has been writing and performing music under his own name and collaboratively under various group titles and collectives since the mid-1990s, including in the art rock group Battles from its formation in 2002 until his departure from the group in 2010. Raised in Connecticut and Northern California, Braxton studied composition at the Hartt School of the University of Hartford in West Hartford, Connecticut with Robert Carl, Ingram Marshall, and Ken Steen.