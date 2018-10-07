Karl Gottfried Ritter von LeitnerBorn 18 November 1800. Died 20 June 1890
Karl Gottfried Ritter von Leitner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1800-11-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9b76c18b-9dec-4110-8987-74fc4bcb86c3
Biography (Wikipedia)
Karl (or Carl) Gottfried Ritter von Leitner (November 18, 1800 – June 20, 1890) was an Austrian author and publicist from Graz, Styria, Austria.
From 1837 to 1854 he was the first Secretary to the Estates in Styria. He was the editor of the newspaper Steiermark Zeitschrift (Styria Times). He was the curator of the Landesmuseum Joanneum (Joanneum National Museum) in Graz from 1858 to 1864, and co-founded the Historical Association for Styrian Friendship with Peter Rosegger.
Some of his ballads were set to music by Franz Schubert.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Drang in die Ferne, D770
Franz Schubert
Drang in die Ferne, D770
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Drang in die Ferne, D770
Last played on
Back to artist