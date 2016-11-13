Chantal AcdaDutch-born, Belgium based singer & songwriter. Born 20 February 1978
Chantal Acda
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1978-02-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9b760457-81fd-43f7-ab0e-f7ffc3c8a05b
Chantal Acda Tracks
Sort by
The Sparkle In Our Flaws
Chantal Acda
The Sparkle In Our Flaws
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Sparkle In Our Flaws
Last played on
Everything and Everyone
Chantal Acda
Everything and Everyone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everything and Everyone
Last played on
Chantal Acda Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist