Phill JupitusBorn 25 June 1962
Phill Jupitus
1962-06-25
Phill Jupitus Biography (Wikipedia)
Phillip Christopher Jupitus (born 25 June 1962[citation needed]) is an English stand-up and improv comedian, actor, performance poet, cartoonist and podcaster. Jupitus was a team captain on BBC Two's popular music quiz Never Mind the Buzzcocks from its inception in 1996 until its end in 2015, and also appears regularly as a guest on several other panel shows, including QI and BBC Radio 4's I'm Sorry I Haven't a Clue.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Phill Jupitus Tracks
Big Society
Phill Jupitus
Big Society
Big Society
