Jarboe La Salle Devereaux, known mononymously as Jarboe, is an American singer-songwriter and keyboardist who came to prominence as a member of the New York City-based band Swans in 1985. Jarboe and Michael Gira, the founder of Swans, were the two constant members of the group until it broke up in 1997.

Although absent from the group's lineup when the band reformed in 2010, Jarboe contributed background vocals and voice collage for the band's 2012 album, The Seer. She has released numerous solo albums and collaborations, many of which have been self-published. She also co-composed the soundtrack of the 2009 horror game The Path.