The WannadiesFormed 1988. Disbanded 2009
The Wannadies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqq05.jpg
1988
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9b70bb85-fdb1-442c-8667-0cb081a2aa44
The Wannadies Biography (Wikipedia)
The Wannadies were an alternative rock band formed in 1988 in Skellefteå, northern Sweden. The band's initial line-up featured Pär Wiksten (vocals, guitars), Christina Bergmark (born 1 March 1963) (keyboards, vocals), Stefan Schönfeldt (born 5 June 1965) (guitars) and his younger brother Fredrik Schönfeldt (bass) with Gunnar Karlsson (drums) and Björn Malmquist (violin).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Wannadies Tracks
Sort by
You And Me Song
The Wannadies
You And Me Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv86z.jpglink
You And Me Song
Last played on
Might Be Stars
The Wannadies
Might Be Stars
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqq05.jpglink
Might Be Stars
Last played on
Hit
The Wannadies
Hit
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqq05.jpglink
Hit
Last played on
You And Me Song (Radio 1 Session, 14 Feb 1996)
The Wannadies
You And Me Song (Radio 1 Session, 14 Feb 1996)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqq05.jpglink
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 1997
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5vg9r
Worthy Farm, Pilton
1997-06-28T18:26:27
28
Jun
1997
Glastonbury: 1997
Worthy Farm, Pilton
The Wannadies Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist