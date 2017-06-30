New Grass RevivalFormed 1971
New Grass Revival
1971
New Grass Revival Biography (Wikipedia)
New Grass Revival was an American progressive bluegrass band founded in 1971, and composed of Sam Bush, Courtney Johnson, Ebo Walker, Curtis Burch, Butch Robins, John Cowan, Béla Fleck and Pat Flynn. They were active between 1971 and 1989, releasing more than twenty albums as well as six singles. Their highest-charting single is "Callin' Baton Rouge", which peaked at No. 37 on the U.S. country charts in 1989 and was a Top 5 country hit for Garth Brooks five years later.
New Grass Revival Tracks
Calling Baton Rouge
New Grass Revival
Calling Baton Rouge
Calling Baton Rouge
Last played on
Saw You Runnin'
New Grass Revival
Saw You Runnin'
Saw You Runnin'
Last played on
