Gordon JenkinsBorn 12 May 1910. Died 1 May 1984
Gordon Jenkins
1910-05-12
Gordon Jenkins Biography (Wikipedia)
Gordon Hill Jenkins (May 12, 1910 – May 1, 1984) was an American arranger, composer and pianist who was an influential figure in popular music in the 1940s and 1950s, renowned for his lush string arrangements. Jenkins worked with The Andrews Sisters, Johnny Cash, The Weavers, Frank Sinatra, Louis Armstrong, Judy Garland, Nat King Cole, Billie Holiday, Harry Nilsson, and Ella Fitzgerald, among others.
Gordon Jenkins Tracks
You're My Thrill
Billie Holiday
You're My Thrill
You're My Thrill
When I Fall In Love (feat. Gordon Jenkins)
Nat King Cole
When I Fall In Love (feat. Gordon Jenkins)
When I Fall In Love (feat. Gordon Jenkins)
When I Fall In Love (feat. Gordon Jenkins)
Doris Day
When I Fall In Love (feat. Gordon Jenkins)
When I Fall In Love (feat. Gordon Jenkins)
Blueberry Hill
Louis Armstrong
Blueberry Hill
Blueberry Hill
Caravan
Gordon Jenkins
Caravan
Caravan
Maybe you'll be There
Gordon Jenkins
Maybe you'll be There
Maybe you'll be There
Blue Prelude
Gordon Jenkins
Blue Prelude
Blue Prelude
New York's My Home
Beverly Mahr
New York's My Home
New York's My Home
I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles
Gordon Jenkins
I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles
I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles
The Nightmare
Gordon Jenkins
The Nightmare
The Nightmare
Crescent City Blues
Gordon Jenkins
Crescent City Blues
Crescent City Blues
The Statue of Liberty
Gordon Jenkins
The Statue of Liberty
The Statue of Liberty
Long ago and far away
Gordon Jenkins
Long ago and far away
Long ago and far away
Gordon Jenkins Links
