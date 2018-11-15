Jefre Cantu-Ledesma
Jefre Cantu-Ledesma
Jefre Cantu-Ledesma Biography (Wikipedia)
Jefre Cantu-Ledesma is a multi-instrumentalist, member of several bands and co-founder of the Root Strata record label based out of San Francisco, California. Cantu-Ledesma got his start in the band Tarentel. He was one of the founding members and is still a primary figure in the band's line-up. In addition, Cantu-Ledesma is, and has been, involved in a slew of other musical projects. His label, Root Strata, is highly regarded by the drone/ambient music community and has an extensive catalog that includes artists such as Tarentel, Grouper, Yellow Swans, Charalambides, Keith Fullerton Whitman, Oneohtrix Point Never, Barn Owl, Starving Weirdos, Gregg Kowalsky, and more.
Jefre currently lives in Germany.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jefre Cantu-Ledesma Tracks
Untitled
Jefre Cantu-Ledesma
Untitled
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Untitled
Last played on
Echoing Green
Jefre Cantu-Ledesma
Echoing Green
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Echoing Green
Last played on
A Song Of Summer
Jefre Cantu-Ledesma
A Song Of Summer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Song Of Summer
Last played on
Wawa By The Ocean
Mary Lattimore
Wawa By The Ocean
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04x4ndd.jpglink
Wawa By The Ocean
Last played on
In Summer
Jefre Cantu-Ledesma
In Summer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In Summer
Last played on
Along the Isar
Jefre Cantu-Ledesma
Along the Isar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Along the Isar
Last played on
The Golden Bough
Jefre Cantu-Ledesma
The Golden Bough
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Golden Bough
Last played on
Loving Love
Jefre Cantu-Ledesma
Loving Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Loving Love
Last played on
