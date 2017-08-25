Vladimir Aleksandrovich Vlasov (Russian: Владимир Александрович Власов; 25 December 1902 (OS)/7 January 1903 (NS) Moscow – 7 September 1986 Moscow) was a Russian composer and conductor. He studied at the Moscow Conservatory from 1924 to 1931 under such teachers as Georgy Catoire, Abram Yampol′sky, and Nikolai Zhilyayev. In 1936 he founded the Music and Drama Theatre in Frunze, working as the company's artistic director until 1942. He worked as the artistic director of the Moscow PO from 1942 to 1949. He was made a People’s Artist of the RSFSR and of the Kirghiz SSR.

As a composer, Vlasov is known for his numerous operas, six of which were written in a Soviet government assigned collaboration with Vladimir Fere and Abdïlas Maldïbayev. The collective is usually hypenated as Vlasov-Fere-Maldi'bayev, which also composed the Kirghiz national anthem.