TIEKS
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p041667g.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9b653546-0f0d-424c-b172-2ea3b06c6487
TIEKS Biography (Wikipedia)
Tieks (often stylised as TIEKS) is a British producer and songwriter from London. He is best known for his 2016 single "Sunshine", featuring vocals from Dan Harkna, which peaked at number 15 on the UK Singles Chart.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
TIEKS Tracks
Sort by
Sunshine (feat. Dan Harkna)
TIEKS
Sunshine (feat. Dan Harkna)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p045pfdz.jpglink
Sunshine (feat. Dan Harkna)
Last played on
Sunshine (Special Request Remix) (feat. Dan Harkna)
TIEKS
Sunshine (Special Request Remix) (feat. Dan Harkna)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p045pfdz.jpglink
Sunshine (Special Request Remix) (feat. Dan Harkna)
Last played on
TIEKS Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist