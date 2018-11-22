Jack PeñateBorn 2 September 1984
Jack Peñate
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqj68.jpg
1984-09-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9b64cf5d-1f4a-45b5-a84a-5109a88f178f
Jack Peñate Biography (Wikipedia)
Jack Peñate (born 2 September 1984) is an English singer, songwriter, and musician.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jack Peñate Tracks
Sort by
Let's All Die
Jack Peñate
Let's All Die
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj68.jpglink
Let's All Die
Last played on
Torn On The Platform
Jack Peñate
Torn On The Platform
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj68.jpglink
Torn On The Platform
Last played on
Have I Been A Fool?
Jack Peñate
Have I Been A Fool?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05dx197.jpglink
Have I Been A Fool?
Last played on
Spit At Stars
Jack Peñate
Spit At Stars
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj68.jpglink
Spit At Stars
Last played on
Second, Minute Or Hour
Jack Peñate
Second, Minute Or Hour
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj68.jpglink
Second, Minute Or Hour
Last played on
Be The One
Jack Peñate
Be The One
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj68.jpglink
Be The One
Last played on
Tonight’s Today
Jack Peñate
Tonight’s Today
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj68.jpglink
Tonight’s Today
Last played on
Be The One (Armand Van Helden remix)
Jack Peñate
Be The One (Armand Van Helden remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj68.jpglink
Be The One (Armand Van Helden remix)
Last played on
Pull My Heart Away
Jack Peñate
Pull My Heart Away
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj68.jpglink
Pull My Heart Away
Last played on
Everything Is New
Jack Peñate
Everything Is New
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj68.jpglink
Everything Is New
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Live Lounge: Jack Penate
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ermhzc
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2009-06-18T18:39:51
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p013s8m2.jpg
18
Jun
2009
Live Lounge: Jack Penate
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
Glastonbury: 2008
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6vg9r
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2008-06-29T18:39:51
29
Jun
2008
Glastonbury: 2008
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Live Lounge: Jack Penate (Live Lounge Tour)
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/er8v4f
London
2007-12-11T18:39:51
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p012yc6y.jpg
11
Dec
2007
Live Lounge: Jack Penate (Live Lounge Tour)
London
Jack Peñate Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist