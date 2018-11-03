Wild Cub
Wild Cub Biography (Wikipedia)
Wild Cub is a Nashville-based indie rock band led by songwriter-composer Keegan DeWitt and multi-instrumentalist Jeremy Bullock. Its supporting members are drummer Dabney Morris, bassist Harry West, and keyboardist and synthesist Eric Wilson. Their song "Thunder Clatter" charted at #59 in the UK in August 2013.
Wild Cub Tracks
Not With You
Wild Cub
Not With You
Not With You
Thunder Clatter
Wild Cub
Thunder Clatter
Thunder Clatter
