Baka Not Nice. Born 6 March 1979
Baka Not Nice
1979-03-06
Baka Not Nice Biography (Wikipedia)
Travis Savoury, (born March 6, 1979) better known by his stage name Baka Not Nice, is a Canadian rapper from London, Ontario. He is signed to OVO Sound, the record label co-founded by rapper Drake, producer Noah "40" Shebib and Oliver El-Khatib.
Baka Not Nice Tracks
Live Up To My Name
Baka Not Nice
Live Up To My Name
Live Up To My Name
Money In The Bank
Baka Not Nice
Money In The Bank
Money In The Bank
Junior High
Baka Not Nice
Junior High
Junior High
Tings On Me
Baka Not Nice
Tings On Me
Tings On Me
No Beam
Baka Not Nice
No Beam
No Beam
I Am Who I Am
Baka Not Nice
I Am Who I Am
I Am Who I Am
