Salaam Remi
Salaam Remi
Salaam Remi (born May 14, 1972) is an American record producer known for his association with Nas, Amy Winehouse, Fugees, Fergie, Estelle, Black Thought, and Miguel, and for his reggae-tinged (often referred to as "broken-bottle") approach to production.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Come Through And Chill (feat. J. Cole & Salaam Remi)
Just Friends
Makin' It Hard for Me
Makin It Hard For Me (feat. Corinne Bailey Rae)
Levi's Place
Eleanor Rigby (feat. Stephen Marley)
One In The Chamber (feat. Akon)
Makin' It Hard for Me
Risin' To The Top
