Lenneke Ruiten is a Dutch soprano, born 1984 in Velsen, Netherlands. Ruiten studied at the Music Conservatory in Alkmaar and the Conservatorium van Amsterdam, the Royal Conservatory of The Hague, Hochschule für Musik und Theater München in Munich, and at the Franz Schubert Institut in Baden bei Wien near Vienna.

She has performed with a wide range of international orchestras and opera companies including the Vienna Philharmonic, the Dutch National Opera and the Monteverdi Choir. Ruiten has recorded works by Bach, Mozart, Brahms and others.

Ruiten had been performing with leading orchestra's and conductors on the concert stage for years, when in 2013 she jumped to sing Ophélie Hamlet at La Monnaie to great acclaim. Ruiten returned to La Monnaie to sing Aspasia in Mitridate, re di Ponto, Gunia in Lucio Silla and as Foxie in The Cunning Little Vixen. Other big debuts followed. In 2014 she made her debut at the Salzburg Festival as Donna Anna in Don Giovanni.

In 2015 Ruiten made her La Scala debut as Gunia in Lucio Silla, and she returned to La Scala as Constanze in Die Entführung aus dem Serail. Her Dutch National Opera debut came in 2015 as well, as Gretel in Hänsel und Gretel, and she returned as Constanze (Die Entführung aus dem Serail) and La Mort in Henze's Das Floss der Medusa.