La Luz is an American rock band from Los Angeles, California, United States, which was founded in 2012 consisting of Shana Cleveland, Marian Li Pino, Alice Sandahl, and Lena Simon. La Luz has received critical acclaim following the release of three studio albums It's Alive, Weirdo Shrine, and Floating Features.

La Luz is known for their "surf noir" style with layered vocal harmonies. Their energetic live shows often include Soul Train-inspired dance contests and crowd surfing.