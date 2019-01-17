La LuzUSA surf rock. Formed 2012
La Luz
2012
La Luz Biography (Wikipedia)
La Luz is an American rock band from Los Angeles, California, United States, which was founded in 2012 consisting of Shana Cleveland, Marian Li Pino, Alice Sandahl, and Lena Simon. La Luz has received critical acclaim following the release of three studio albums It's Alive, Weirdo Shrine, and Floating Features.
La Luz is known for their "surf noir" style with layered vocal harmonies. Their energetic live shows often include Soul Train-inspired dance contests and crowd surfing.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
La Luz Tracks
Cicada
La Luz
Cicada
Cicada
California Finally
La Luz
California Finally
California Finally
Loose Teeth
La Luz
Loose Teeth
Loose Teeth
