Howard ShoreBorn 18 October 1946
Howard Leslie Shore OC (born October 18, 1946) is a Canadian composer who is notable for his film scores. He has composed the scores for over 80 films, most notably the scores for The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit film trilogies. He won three Academy Awards for his work on the first trilogy, with one being for the original song "Into the West", an award he shared with Eurythmics lead vocalist Annie Lennox and writer/producer Fran Walsh, who wrote the lyrics. He is also a consistent collaborator with director David Cronenberg, having scored all but one of his films since 1979.
Shore has also composed a few concert works including one opera, The Fly, based on the plot of Cronenberg's 1986 film premiered at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris on July 2, 2008, a short piece Fanfare for the Wanamaker Organ and the Philadelphia Orchestra, and a short overture for the Swiss 21st Century Symphony Orchestra.
In addition to his three Academy Awards, Shore has also won three Golden Globe Awards and four Grammy Awards.
Hugo (2011) - Papa Georges Made Movies
Lord of the Rings (Rivendell)
Ed Wood (1994) - Main Title
Maps To The Stars (2014) - Blanket of the Stars
The Fellowship
Concerning Hobbits
Into The West
The Bridge Of Khazad Dum
Philadelphia (1993): "Precedent"
Dead Ringers (1979): "Main Title"
Lord of the Rings: RETURN OF THE KING (2003): "Shieldmaiden of Rohan"
The Hobbit: Battle of the Five Armies (2014): Battle for the Mountain
M. Butterfly (1993): M. Butterfly
Gangs of New York (2002) - Brooklyn Heights 2&3
The End
The Flight To Phoenix
Leaving Memphis
The Boathouse
Know Where The Bodys
The Morgue
Ill Take The Fifth
Barry The Blade
Reggies Theme
Romeys Suicide
The Client
Mrs Doubtfire (1993) - Mrs Doubtfire
The Lord of The Rings - The Two Towers - The Riders of Rohan
Denial (2016) - Epilogue
Catania for solo piano
Lord Of The Rings - The Fellowship Of The Ring - Concerning Hobbits
Lord Of The Rings - The Two Towers - Golam's Song
Lord Of The Rings - Fellowship Of The Ring (2001) - Bridge of Khazad Dum
Hugo (2011) - Winding it Up
The Aviator (2004) - Icarus
Silence of the Lambs (1991) - Finale
The Fly (1986) - Finale
A Palace Upon The Ruins (song cycle) - Nebel
Saturday Night Live (1980) - Theme
Lord of the Rings - The Two Towers (2002) - The Uruk-Hai
Gangs of New York (2002) - Brooklyn Heights I
Many Meetings
Philadelphia (1993) - Precedent
The Last Mimzy (2007) - Through the Looking Glass
The Fly (1986) - Finale
