Mike Hazlewood Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Edward "Mike" Hazlewood (24 December 1941 – 6 May 2001) was an English singer, composer and songwriter. He variously worked with Albert Hammond, T-Bone Burnett, Van Dyke Parks and Harry Nilsson.
