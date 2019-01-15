Julia DoyleSoprano
Julia Doyle
Julia Doyle Tracks
Come away, come sweet love
John Dowland
In darkness let me dwell
John Dowland
Music for a while (from Oedipus)
Henry Purcell
Esti Dal
Zoltán Kodály
Last played on
Es ist nun aus
Johann Christoph Bach
Last played on
Cantata: Christen, ätzet diesen Tag, BWV 63 (Gott, Du Hast Es Wohl Gefüget)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Ensemble
Last played on
Welt, gute Nacht (Es ist nun aus mit meinen Leben)
Johann Christoph Bach
Last played on
Fürchte dich nicht, BWV 228
Johann Christoph Bach
Last played on
Apollo e Dafne HWV.122
George Frideric Handel
Last played on
In terra pax, Op 39
Gerald Finzi
Last played on
Cantata No. 63 BWV.63 (Christen, Atzet Diesen Tag)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2011: Prom 23: Beethoven, Saint-Saëns & Liszt
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e64nc8
Royal Albert Hall
2011-08-01T18:09:08
1
Aug
2011
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2007: Prom 03 - In memoriam Margaret Fairbairn (d.20/5/07 aged 99), supporter of the Monteverdi Choir and Orchestra
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e9p9rz
Royal Albert Hall
2007-07-15T18:09:08
15
Jul
2007
Royal Albert Hall
