The ArtisticsFormed 1958. Disbanded 1973
The Artistics
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1958
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9b560b25-bc89-4394-b703-0ac3cd814bed
The Artistics Biography (Wikipedia)
The Artistics were an American R&B vocal group in the 1960s and early 1970s. Their biggest hit was "I'm Gonna Miss You", recorded in 1966.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Artistics Tracks
Sort by
This Heart Of Mine
The Artistics
This Heart Of Mine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
This Heart Of Mine
Last played on
Hope We Have
The Artistics
Hope We Have
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hope We Have
Last played on
I'm Gonna Miss You
The Artistics
I'm Gonna Miss You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Gonna Miss You
Last played on
On & On
The Artistics
On & On
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
On & On
Last played on
Girl I Need You
The Artistics
Girl I Need You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Girl I Need You
Last played on
Get My Hands on Some Lovin'
The Artistics
Get My Hands on Some Lovin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Get My Hands on Some Lovin'
Last played on
The Artistics Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist