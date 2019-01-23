Rishpal Singh Rekhi, better known by his stage name Rishi Rich, is a British-Indian music producer born in Croydon, June 30, 1976, England and based in London. He began his career in the Asian Underground scene and later became internationally known for his Bhangra tracks, his Hindi remixes, and as a pioneer of Asian-R&B fusion music.

Through the Rishi Rich Project, he was responsible for launching British Asian talents who would later gain mainstream success, such as Jay Sean, Juggy D, Veronica Mehta, and Mumzy Stranger.

He has also released his own solo albums, Simply Rich in 2002 with Ishq Records and The Project in 2006 with 2point9 Records and his produced songs have appeared in a number of Bollywood films. He now runs Rishi Rich Productions with contracts with a number of British Asian artists including H-Dhami, Mumzy Stranger, Veronica Mehta, Tasha Tah and Abbas Hasan.