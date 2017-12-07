Goldheart AssemblyFormed June 2008
Goldheart Assembly
Goldheart Assembly Biography (Wikipedia)
Goldheart Assembly were an English indie pop/rock band from London, England.
King Of Rome
King Of Rome
Stephanie & the Ferris Wheel
Stephanie & the Ferris Wheel
Into Desperate Arms
Into Desperate Arms
The Engineers Daughter - Dublin Castle, Camden Crawl 2009
Oh Really - Dublin Castle, Camden Crawl 2009
Lost Decade - Dublin Castle, Camden Crawl 2009
Wolves And Thieves - Dublin Castle, Camden Crawl 2009
So Long St Christopher - Dublin Castle, Camden Crawl 2009
Going Down Well - Dublin Castle, Camden Crawl 2009
Engraver's Daughter (6 Music Session, 14 Jan 2009)
The King Of Rome (6 Music Session, 14 Jan 2009)
Oh Really (6 Music Session, 14 Jan 2009)
Billy In The Lowground
Billy In The Lowground
Harvest In The Snow
Harvest In The Snow
King Of Rome - Dublin Castle, Camden Crawl 2009
Jesus Wheel - Dublin Castle, Camden Crawl 2009
Oh Really
Oh Really
The Idiot
The Idiot
