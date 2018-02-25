Johnny Rawls (born September 10, 1951) is an American soul blues singer, guitarist, arranger, songwriter and record producer. He was influenced by the deep soul music of the 1960s, as performed by O. V. Wright, James Carr, and Z. Z. Hill, although his styling, production and lyrics are more contemporary in nature.

To date, Rawls has released more than a dozen albums under his name. He has been nominated twelve times for a Blues Music Award.