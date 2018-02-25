Johnny RawlsBorn 10 September 1951
Johnny Rawls
1951-09-10
Johnny Rawls Biography (Wikipedia)
Johnny Rawls (born September 10, 1951) is an American soul blues singer, guitarist, arranger, songwriter and record producer. He was influenced by the deep soul music of the 1960s, as performed by O. V. Wright, James Carr, and Z. Z. Hill, although his styling, production and lyrics are more contemporary in nature.
To date, Rawls has released more than a dozen albums under his name. He has been nominated twelve times for a Blues Music Award.
Johnny Rawls Tracks
Red Cadillac
Johnny Rawls
Red Cadillac
Red Cadillac
Las Vegas
Johnny Rawls
Las Vegas
Las Vegas
Tiger In A Cage
Johnny Rawls
Tiger In A Cage
Tiger In A Cage
A Nickel and A Nail
Johnny Rawls
A Nickel and A Nail
A Nickel and A Nail
