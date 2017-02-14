Hearts and FlowersFormed 1965. Disbanded 1968
Hearts and Flowers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1965
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9b4e45b9-4a15-4423-981a-eb21fa6b6a02
Hearts and Flowers Tracks
Sort by
When I Was A Cowboy
Hearts and Flowers
When I Was A Cowboy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When I Was A Cowboy
Last played on
Rock And Roll Gypsies
Hearts and Flowers
Rock And Roll Gypsies
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Road To Nowhere
Hearts and Flowers
Road To Nowhere
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Road To Nowhere
Last played on
Now Is The Time For Hearts And Flowers
Hearts and Flowers
Now Is The Time For Hearts And Flowers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hearts and Flowers Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist