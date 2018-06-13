Sam LakemanBorn 6 November 1975
Sam Lakeman
Sam Lakeman Performances & Interviews
Cara Dillon - Blackwater Side
2017-12-01T13:00:00.000Z
Cara Dillon and Sam Lakeman perform Blackwater Side, live in session for Lynette Fay
Cara Dillon - Blackwater Side
Cara Dillon chats to Gerry and performs 'The Leaving Song'
2017-11-18T13:00:00.000Z
Gerry Kelly talks to Cara Dillon and Sam Lakeman, who perform The Leaving Song in session
Cara Dillon chats to Gerry and performs 'The Leaving Song'
Sam Lakeman Tracks
The Tern and the Swallow
Trad.
Blackwater Side
Sam Lakeman
Both Sides the Tweed
Cara Dillon
The Leaving Song (feat. Sam Lakeman)
Cara Dillon
Dubhdara (feat. Sam Lakeman)
Cara Dillon
The Streets of Derry
Cara Dillon
Shotgun Down the Avalanche
Cara Dillon
Chi Mi Bhuam
John McFadyn, Mike McGoldrick, Karen Matheson, Donald Shaw, Dónal Lunny, Sam Lakeman, Jerry Douglas & Aly Bain
Tiny World
Sam Lakeman
