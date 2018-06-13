Cara Dillon chats to Gerry and performs 'The Leaving Song'

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05ng85j.jpg

2017-11-18T13:00:00.000Z

Gerry Kelly talks to Cara Dillon and Sam Lakeman, who perform The Leaving Song in session

