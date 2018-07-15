Bobby Moore & The Rhythm AcesFormed 1952
Bobby Moore & The Rhythm Aces
1952
Biography (Wikipedia)
Bobby Moore & the Rhythm Aces is an American soul group from Montgomery, Alabama.
Hey, Mr. DJ
Bobby Moore & The Rhythm Aces
Hey, Mr. DJ
Hey, Mr. DJ
Go Ahead And Burn
Bobby Moore & The Rhythm Aces
Go Ahead And Burn
Go Ahead And Burn
