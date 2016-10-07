Arnold SchoenbergBorn 13 September 1874. Died 13 July 1951
Arnold Schoenberg Biography (BBC)
Schoenberg was born in 1874 in Vienna to orthodox Jewish parents of modest means. At the age of 17 he started working in a bank, while pursuing his passion for music by playing chamber music with friends, taking lessons with the slightly older Alexander Zemlinsky and composing. By his 20s he was producing works he felt merited performance and publication, including Verklärte Nacht for string sextet (1899). He also got married, to Zemlinsky’s sister Mathilde.
His progress as a professional composer in Vienna was made difficult by the modernity of his outlook. Deeply attached to the classics, from Bach through Mozart and Beethoven to Brahms, he believed respect for the past meant progress. In 1901 he moved to Berlin, and there met Richard Strauss and began his work as a teacher, but two years later he returned to Vienna, where he drew close to Mahler and gained Anton Webern and Alban Berg among his pupils. The development of his music now was rapid: there is a sense in the fast, dense First Chamber Symphony (1906) of a hurtling towards atonality – a goal he reached in his Second Quartet (1907–8). Gurrelieder, a work for soloists, chorus and huge orchestra begun in 1901, was completed in the new style in 1911.
From that year he was back in Berlin – where he wrote Pierrot lunaire for reciter and quintet (1912) – until he was called up for service in the Austrian army (1915–16). He then settled just outside Vienna, continuing to teach but not to compose, for the revolution he had brought about – the opening of music to dissonance, floating rhythm, formal fluidity and extremes of expression and irony – had left him creatively exhausted and confused. Only in the 1920s did he start composing freely once more, using his new 12-tone technique and returning to standard forms (Piano Suite, 1921–3).
In 1924, following his first wife’s death, he remarried, and the next year he moved to Berlin again, to teach at the Prussian Academy. In Berlin he produced some of his most masterly works (Third Quartet, 1927; Orchestral Variations, 1926–8) and started his opera Moses und Aron. But soon after the Nazis took power in 1933, he left, reaffirmed his Jewish faith and found refuge in Los Angeles.
His American works – which include his Fourth Quartet (1936) and concertos for violin (1935–6) and piano (1942) – have a new largeness and richness, often because they come back close to tonality. He had also, during his last year or so in Berlin, returned to tonal composition, which he went on practising. In his last years, hit by illness, he devoted himself to chamber music and choral prayers. He died in 1951.
Profile by Paul Griffiths © BBC
Arnold Schoenberg Biography (Wikipedia)
Arnold Schoenberg or Schönberg (, US also; (listen); 13 September 1874 – 13 July 1951) was an Austrian-American composer, music theorist, teacher, writer, and painter. He was associated with the expressionist movement in German poetry and art, and leader of the Second Viennese School. With the rise of the Nazi Party, Schoenberg's works were labeled degenerate music, because they were modernist and atonal. He immigrated to the United States in 1934.
Schoenberg's approach, both in terms of harmony and development, has been one of the most influential of 20th-century musical thought. Many European and American composers from at least three generations have consciously extended his thinking, whereas others have passionately reacted against it.
Schoenberg was known early in his career for simultaneously extending the traditionally opposed German Romantic styles of Brahms and Wagner. Later, his name would come to personify innovations in atonality (although Schoenberg himself detested that term) that would become the most polemical feature of 20th-century art music. In the 1920s, Schoenberg developed the twelve-tone technique, an influential compositional method of manipulating an ordered series of all twelve notes in the chromatic scale. He also coined the term developing variation and was the first modern composer to embrace ways of developing motifs without resorting to the dominance of a centralized melodic idea.
Piano Quartet No 1, Op. 25, orch Schoenberg (4th mvt)
A Survivor from Warsaw Op.46
Verklärte Nacht (Transfigured Night), Op 4
Piano quartet in G minor Op.25 - 4th movement, Rondo alla Zingarese
Friede auf Erden for chorus, Op.13
Fanfare for a Hollywood Bowl Concert
Roses from the South, Op 388
Emperor Waltz op.437
Piano Quartet in G minor (Op.25) orch. Schoenberg
4 Songs Op.2
Pelleas und Melisande (Op.5) (1902-03)
Weihnachtsmusik (Christmas Music)
Rosen aus dem Suden: waltz arr. Schoenberg for harmonium, piano & string quartet
Kaiser-Walzer [Emperor Waltz] Op 437 (1888) arr. Schoenberg
Weihnachtsmusik for 2 violins, cello, harmonium and piano
Theme and Variations Op 43b
Violin Concerto, Op. 36: II. Andante grazioso
Notturno
Funiculi, funicula
5 Orchestral Pieces, Op.16
5 Orchestral Pieces - No.5 Das obligate Rezitativ: Bewegte Achte!
Prelude and fugue in E flat major BWV.552 (St Anne), orch. Schoenberg
Chamber Symphony No.2 - 1st movement
Notturno for harp, violin and string orchestra
Lieder eines fahrenden Gesellen
String Quartet no. 3 Op. 30: iv. Rondo
Presto in C major
Verklarte nacht, Op.4
Scherzo (Romantic Suite arr for ensemble)
Erwartung
Verklärte Nacht
Chorale Prelude (BWV.654) orch. Schoenberg
Vier Lieder, Op.2: No.2 'Schenk mir deinen goldenen Kamm'
Verklarte Nacht
Lagunenwalzer, Op 411
Scherzo for String Quartet in F major
Heimweh (Pierrot Lunaire)
Piano Quartet, Op 25 (orch. Arnold Schoenberg) (2nd mvt - Intermezzo)
Verklärte Nacht - 1st version (rev. 1943)
Verklarte Nacht for string sextet (Op.4)
Variations Op.31 - Introduction, theme and first 5 variations
Verklarte Nacht Op.4
Chorale Prelude: Komm, Gott Schopfer, heiliger Geist, BWV 631 [orig for organ]
String Quartet in D major (4th mvt)
