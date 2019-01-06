Darrel HighamBorn 5 January 1970
Darrel Higham
1970-01-05
Darrel Higham Biography (Wikipedia)
Darrel Higham (born 5 January 1970) is an English rockabilly guitarist who performs with Kat Men. He was previously married to Imelda May and performed in her band.
Blood from a stone
They shined up Rudolph`s nose
Christmas blues
Don`t bye bye baby me
YOU KNOW WHAT I MEAN
If you can`t rock me
Shirley Lee
Poor little fool
Believe what you say
I`ve got a feeling
It`s late
I found a smile
Blonde hair Betty
When You Smile
Please Give Me Something
Ghost of love
Hank Williams And Me
Big city blues
Please Give Me Something (feat. Robert Plant)
IN SUMMER
Turn Around And Go
Hell's Hotel
And The Angels Cried
Do the hucklebuck
Down the line
Pretty girl
Midnight Shift
I`M LOOKING FOR SOMEONE TO LOVE
MY WAY
SALTY BOOGIE
WAY DOWN
My Lovin` Baby
Don`t Come Back Knockin`
Coming Up
Temptation
