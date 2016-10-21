GunplayBorn 18 July 1979
Gunplay
1979-07-18
Gunplay Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Morales Jr. (born July 18, 1979), better known by his stage name Gunplay, is an American rapper from Carol City, Florida. Morales embarked on his career in hip hop, as a member of fellow Florida-based rapper Rick Ross's southern hip hop group, Triple C's. Triple C's released their debut album, Custom Cars & Cycles, in 2009. After signing to Ross's Maybach Music Group label, upon its inception in 2009, Gunplay would announce he secured a solo recording contract with Def Jam Recordings, in July 2012. He released several mixtapes, such as 601 & Snort. His debut studio album, titled Living Legend, was released on July 31, 2015.
Kush
Gunplay
Know Me Like That (feat. Styles P & Tyler Woods)
Gunplay
Featured Artist
Aiight (Grime Remix) (feat. Rick Ross, Saskilla & Scrufizzer)
Gunplay
Whip It
Gunplay
Aiight (Remix)
Gunplay
Wuzhanindoe (feat. YG)
Gunplay
Aiight (Remix)
Gunplay
Wuzhahnindoe
Gunplay
Aiight (Remix) (feat. Tempa T & Rick Ross)
Gunplay
Aiight (Grime Remix)
Gunplay
Power Circle (feat. Stalley, Gunplay, Meek Mill, Wale & Kendrick Lamar)
Rick Ross
Gallardo (feat. Yo Gotti, Trina & Rick Ross)
Gunplay
Aight (feat. Rick Ross)
Gunplay
Bible On The Dash
Gunplay
Always
Que, DJ Scream, Gunplay, Waka Flocka Flame & Tracy T
Jump Out
Gunplay
Bogota
Gunplay
