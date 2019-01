Martin Grubinger (born 29 May 1983 in Salzburg) is an Austrian drummer and multi-percussionist.

Grubinger represented Austria at the Eurovision Young Musicians 2000 in Bergen, Norway. In 2007 he was awarded the Leonard Bernstein Award of the Schleswig-Holstein Musik Festival and in 2010 won the Würth-Preis der Jeunesses Musicales Deutschland, a prize of the Stiftung Würth [de] (Würth Foundation). He was one of the presenters of the Eurovision Young Musicians 2012, held in Vienna. Three years later he performed again in Vienna as an interval act in the Eurovision Song Contest 2015.