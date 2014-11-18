The Vagrants60s rock group from Long Island. Formed 1964
The Vagrants
1964
The Vagrants Biography (Wikipedia)
The Vagrants were an American, Long Island-based rock and blue-eyed soul group from the 1960s. The group was composed of Peter Sabatino on vocals, harmonica, and tambourine, Leslie West on vocals and guitar, Larry West on vocals and bass guitar, Jerry Storch (also known as Jay Storch) on organ, and Roger Mansour on drums.
And When Its Over
Respect
