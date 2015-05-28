Erna Spoorenberg (11 April 1925 – 18 March 2004) was a Dutch soprano.

She was born in Yogyakarta, Java, Dutch East Indies (now Indonesia). As a child, she studied the violin and singing. At the age of 14, she studied under Isa Neuhaus, a singer with the Düsseldorf Opera (who was later transported and killed by the Nazis). Spoorenberg then studied singing under Aaltje Noordewier until she was 17, whilst continuing her violin lessons under Julius Röntgen. At the conservatory, she decided to pursue singing in preference to the violin. In 1947, she made her debut on Radio Hilversum, singing Mozart's motet Exsultate, jubilate.[citation needed]

In 1949, she auditioned for Karl Böhm and was given a guest contract at the Vienna State Opera, soon becoming a permanent member. Her performances there included:

Returning to the Netherlands, she was eventually offered a contract with De Nederlandse Opera for 25 performances per season. Her debut on 15 September 1955 was as Violetta in La traviata. Her insecure position there entailed that she had to work abroad for opera roles. She performed in Hamburg and Berlin and concert tours throughout Europe. In 1963 and 1965, she toured the Soviet Union, appearing at the Kirov and the Bolshoi Theatre. In 1968, she debuted in the United States.[citation needed]