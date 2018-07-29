BosskUK metal band. Formed 2005
Bossk
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br52r.jpg
2005
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9b3abeb1-1dc6-4871-8e32-14d084362648
Bossk Biography (Wikipedia)
Bossk are a British post-metal band formed in Ashford, Kent in 2005. The band released a string of EPs and smaller releases through QnotQ and Eyesofsound until they broke up in 2008. After reuniting in 2012, they released a new single, "Pick Up Artist" (2013), and their debut studio album, Audio Noir (2016).
Bossk Tracks
Atom Smasher
Bossk
Atom Smasher
Atom Smasher
Kobe
Bossk
Kobe
Kobe
The Reverie II
Bossk
The Reverie II
Pick Up Artist
Bossk
Pick Up Artist
Pick Up Artist (BBC Radio 1 Session Track)
Bossk
Pick Up Artist (BBC Radio 1 Session Track)
Truth (Recorded For The Radio 1 Rock Show)
Bossk
Truth (Recorded For The Radio 1 Rock Show)
Pick Up Artist (Live Freaks)
Bossk
Pick Up Artist (Live Freaks)
Truth (BBC Radio 1 Session)
Bossk
Truth (BBC Radio 1 Session)
II (BBC Radio 1 Session)
Bossk
II (BBC Radio 1 Session)
Define
Bossk
Define
Define
Bossk Links
