Bossk are a British post-metal band formed in Ashford, Kent in 2005. The band released a string of EPs and smaller releases through QnotQ and Eyesofsound until they broke up in 2008. After reuniting in 2012, they released a new single, "Pick Up Artist" (2013), and their debut studio album, Audio Noir (2016).

