Peter BrötzmannGerman free jazz saxophonist and clarinetist. Born 6 March 1941
1941-03-06
Peter Brötzmann (born 6 March 1941) is a German artist, free jazz saxophonist, and clarinetist.
Brötzmann is among the most important European free jazz musicians. His rough timbre is easily recognized on his many recordings.
antagonisme contrôlé
Michael Wertmueller
antagonisme contrôlé
antagonisme contrôlé
Death Rattle
Peter Brötzmann
Death Rattle
Death Rattle
Taragota Solo
Peter Brötzmann
Taragota Solo
Taragota Solo
Untitled (live at the Tectonics festival in Glasgow)
Peter Brötzmann
Untitled (live at the Tectonics festival in Glasgow)
Untitled
Peter Brötzmann
Untitled
Untitled
Mouth On Moth
Steve Noble
Mouth On Moth
Mouth On Moth
Die, Saurier, Die (feat. Caspar Brötzmann)
Peter Brötzmann
Die, Saurier, Die (feat. Caspar Brötzmann)
Die, Saurier, Die (feat. Caspar Brötzmann)
Free Jazz And Children
Peter Brötzmann
Free Jazz And Children
Free Jazz And Children
Responsible
Peter Brötzmann
Responsible
Responsible
Tectonics 2015: Peter Brötzmann and Heather Leigh
City Halls
2015-05-02T17:59:30
2
May
2015
Tectonics 2015: Peter Brötzmann and Heather Leigh
17:30
City Halls
Tectonics 2015: Tectonics 2015: Opening Concert
City Halls
2015-05-01T17:59:30
1
May
2015
Tectonics 2015: Tectonics 2015: Opening Concert
21:30
City Halls
