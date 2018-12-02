African Head Charge is a psychedelic dub ensemble active since the early 1980s. The group was formed by percussionist Bonjo Iyabinghi Noah, and featured a revolving cast of members, including Prisoner, Crocodile, Junior Moses, Sunny Akpan, Skip McDonald, and Jah Wobble. The group released most of its albums on Adrian Sherwood's label, On-U Sound.

Journalist David Stubbs, writing in The Wire, said "The notion of African Head Charge was hatched when Adrian Sherwood read Brian Eno's comment about his vision for a "psychedelic Africa"".

Many of their early albums have been re-released as double albums on CD.