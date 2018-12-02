African Head Charge
African Head Charge
African Head Charge Biography (Wikipedia)
African Head Charge is a psychedelic dub ensemble active since the early 1980s. The group was formed by percussionist Bonjo Iyabinghi Noah, and featured a revolving cast of members, including Prisoner, Crocodile, Junior Moses, Sunny Akpan, Skip McDonald, and Jah Wobble. The group released most of its albums on Adrian Sherwood's label, On-U Sound.
Journalist David Stubbs, writing in The Wire, said "The notion of African Head Charge was hatched when Adrian Sherwood read Brian Eno's comment about his vision for a "psychedelic Africa"".
Many of their early albums have been re-released as double albums on CD.
African Head Charge Tracks
One Love One Heart
African Head Charge
One Love One Heart
One Love One Heart
Over The Sky
African Head Charge
Over The Sky
Over The Sky
High Protein Snack
African Head Charge
High Protein Snack
High Protein Snack
Stebeni's Theme
African Head Charge
Stebeni's Theme
Stebeni's Theme
One Love, One Heart (Alt. Mix)
African Head Charge
One Love, One Heart (Alt. Mix)
One Love, One Heart (Alt. Mix)
Beriberi
African Head Charge
Beriberi
Beriberi
Beaten off the track
African Head Charge
Beaten off the track
Beaten off the track
Makola market
African Head Charge
Makola market
Makola market
The Race (Part 1)
African Head Charge
The Race (Part 1)
The Race (Part 1)
Off The Beaten Track
African Head Charge
Off The Beaten Track
Off The Beaten Track
Dervish Chant
African Head Charge
Dervish Chant
Dervish Chant
Realigned Dub
African Head Charge
Realigned Dub
Realigned Dub
Beri beri version
African Head Charge
Beri beri version
Beri beri version
Throw It Away
African Head Charge
Throw It Away
Throw It Away
African Hedge Hog
African Head Charge
African Hedge Hog
African Hedge Hog
Dinosaur's lament
African Head Charge
Dinosaur's lament
Dinosaur's lament
In A Trap
African Head Charge
In A Trap
In A Trap
Take Heed and Smoke Up Your Collyweed
African Head Charge
Take Heed and Smoke Up Your Collyweed
Take Heed and Smoke Up Your Collyweed
Primal One Drop
African Head Charge
Primal One Drop
Primal One Drop
Timpanya
African Head Charge
Timpanya
Timpanya
Badman Plan
African Head Charge
Badman Plan
Badman Plan
Dobbyn Joins the Head Charge - On U Sound
African Head Charge
African Head Charge
Dobbyn Joins the Head Charge - On U Sound
Dobbyn Joins the Head Charge - On U Sound
Good Things - On U sound - On-u-CD
African Head Charge
Good Things - On U sound - On-u-CD
Good Things - On U sound - On-u-CD
