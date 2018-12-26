Matteo MessoriBorn 23 April 1976
Matteo Messori (born 23 April 1976, in Bologna, Italy) is an Italian keyboard player, conductor, musicologist and teacher. He performs on period instruments including the harpsichord, pipe organ, clavichord and pedal piano. He founded the early music ensemble Cappella Augustana.
Matteo Messori Tracks
Es steh Gott auf, SWV 356
Heinrich Schütz
Es steh Gott auf, SWV 356
Es steh Gott auf, SWV 356
Cantate Domino canticum novum, SWV 281
Heinrich Schütz
Cantate Domino canticum novum, SWV 281
Cantate Domino canticum novum, SWV 281
