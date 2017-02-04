Graziella SciuttiBorn 17 April 1932. Died 9 April 2001
Graziella Sciutti
1932-04-17
Graziella Sciutti Biography (Wikipedia)
Graziella Sciutti (17 April 1927 – 9 April 2001) was an Italian soprano opera singer and later vocal teacher and opera producer.
Graziella Sciutti Tracks
Don Giovanni 'La ci darem la mano'
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Don Giovanni 'La ci darem la mano'
Don Giovanni 'La ci darem la mano'
La ci darem la mano [Don Giovanni]
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
La ci darem la mano [Don Giovanni]
La ci darem la mano [Don Giovanni]
'Batti, batti, o bel Masetto', from Don Giovanni
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
'Batti, batti, o bel Masetto', from Don Giovanni
'Batti, batti, o bel Masetto', from Don Giovanni
Don Giovanni - opera in 2 acts K.527 (feat. Philharmonia Orchestra, Carlo Maria Giulini, Graziella Sciutti & Eberhard Wächter)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Don Giovanni - opera in 2 acts K.527 (feat. Philharmonia Orchestra, Carlo Maria Giulini, Graziella Sciutti & Eberhard Wächter)
Don Giovanni - opera in 2 acts K.527 (feat. Philharmonia Orchestra, Carlo Maria Giulini, Graziella Sciutti & Eberhard Wächter)
Graziella Sciutti Links
