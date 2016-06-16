Madhouse80s jazz-fusion band formed by Prince. Formed 1987
Madhouse
1987
Madhouse Biography
Madhouse is a jazz fusion band from Minneapolis, created by Prince. Two Madhouse albums (and several singles) were officially released, both in 1987.
Madhouse Tracks
6
Madhouse
6
6
Four
Madhouse
Four
Four
THREE
Madhouse
THREE
THREE
