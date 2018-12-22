Jake Gosling is an English music producer, songwriter, remixer, manager, and publisher best known for his work with artists such as Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga, The Libertines, James Bay, Shawn Mendes, All Time Low, One Direction,Major Lazer, Christina Perri, Paloma Faith, and Wiley.

He received the ASCAP award 2014 as a writer for hit song "Lego House" and was named Music Week's Producer of 2012 after work on Sheeran's album +, as well as being the predominant producer on x (Multiply), Paloma Faith's Fall to Grace, and One Direction's Up All Night and Take Me Home, in which he produced Number 1 UK and worldwide hit single "Little Things". Gosling has remixed under the pseudonym Sketch Iz Dead for Lady Gaga, Timbaland & Nelly Furtado, Keane, Keri Hilson, and Far East Movement. Gosling runs his own recording studio Sticky Studios in Surrey.

Gosling and Sarah Liversedge run a joint venture publishing company called "The Movement London Limited". Gosling is signed as a songwriter to BDi Music Limited and is a full member of the Music Producers Guild. He was nominated at the 58th Annual Grammy Awards for Record of the Year with "Thinking Out Loud". He has also won the Brit Award for 'Album of the Year' in 2015 with Sheeran's x. Gosling has been nominated twice at the Brit Awards for Producer of the Year. He was nominated at the 2015 Grammy Awards for Best Album with x.