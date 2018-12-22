Little Steven & The Disciples of Soul
Little Steven & The Disciples of Soul
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9b29b47f-5004-4863-92c0-058b621dcea8
Tracks
Sort by
Santa Claus Is Back in Town (feat. Kurt Russell)
Little Steven & The Disciples of Soul
Santa Claus Is Back in Town (feat. Kurt Russell)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Santa Claus Is Back in Town (feat. Kurt Russell)
Last played on
Together
Little Steven & The Disciples of Soul
Together
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Together
Last played on
Under the Gun
Little Steven & The Disciples of Soul
Under the Gun
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Under the Gun
Last played on
Forever
Little Steven
Forever
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Forever
Last played on
Inside Of Me
Little Steven & The Disciples of Soul
Inside Of Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Inside Of Me
Last played on
Justice
Little Steven & The Disciples of Soul
Justice
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Justice
Last played on
I've Been Waiting
Little Steven & The Disciples of Soul
I've Been Waiting
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I've Been Waiting
Last played on
Princes of Little Italy
Little Steven & The Disciples of Soul
Princes of Little Italy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Princes of Little Italy
Last played on
Playlists featuring Little Steven & The Disciples of Soul
Artist Links
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
How Nils Lofgren got his stolen guitars back!
-
A surgeon's operating playlist
-
Bruce Springsteen: ‘Just naming it can help’
-
Bruce Springsteen ‘I’d practise dance moves in front of the mirror’
-
Bruce Springsteen: ‘It’s like a torrent that floods your soul’
-
Bruce Springsteen: ‘I was an ambitious young man’
-
Bruce Really Is The Boss!
-
Bruce Springsteen with Simon Mayo
-
If Bruce Springsteen could only have one guitar, one car and one album, what would they be?
-
"This may well be my swan song" Bruce Springsteen chats with 6 Music's Matt Everitt
Back to artist