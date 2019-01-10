The John Barry SevenFormed 1957
The John Barry Seven
1957
The John Barry Seven Biography (Wikipedia)
The John Barry Seven was a band formed by John Barry in 1957, after he abandoned his original career path of arranging for big bands.
The John Barry Seven Tracks
The Menace
The John Barry Seven
The Menace
The Menace
The Magnificent Seven
The John Barry Seven
The Magnificent Seven
The Magnificent Seven
You`ve gotta way
The John Barry Seven
You`ve gotta way
You`ve gotta way
Walk Don't Run
The John Barry Seven
Walk Don't Run
Walk Don't Run
Little John
The John Barry Seven
Little John
Little John
Walk Don't Run
The John Barry Seven
Walk Don't Run
Walk Don't Run
Bee's Knees
The John Barry Seven
Bee's Knees
Bee's Knees
The James Bond Theme
The John Barry Seven
The James Bond Theme
The James Bond Theme
Get Lost Jack Frost
The John Barry Seven
Get Lost Jack Frost
Get Lost Jack Frost
Walk Don't Run
The John Barry Seven
Walk Don't Run
Walk Don't Run
Bees Knees
The John Barry Seven
Bees Knees
Bees Knees
Big Guitar
The John Barry Seven
Big Guitar
Big Guitar
Farrago
The John Barry Seven
Farrago
Farrago
The Human Jungle
The John Barry Seven
The Human Jungle
The Human Jungle
Never Let Go
The John Barry Seven
Never Let Go
Never Let Go
Watch Your Step
The John Barry Seven
Watch Your Step
Watch Your Step
The John Barry Seven Links
